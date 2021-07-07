You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Defendants Involved in Massachusetts Standoff In Court

Defendants Involved in Massachusetts Standoff In Court

July 7, 2021

MEDFORD (AP) – Some of the 11 people charged in connection with an armed standoff along a Massachusetts highway last weekend refused to cooperate with court authorities during their arraignments.

The first to appear in court Tuesday told the judge in a courtroom with a heavy security presence he was a “foreign national” who cannot face criminal charges, and said he did not want a defense attorney.

The defendants, 10 men and a 17-year-old juvenile, say they’re members of a group called Rise of the Moors and not subject to federal or state laws. They face several charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

From The Associated Press

Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


