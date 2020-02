BARNSTABLE – The Democratic Barnstable Town Committee will hold its monthly meeting Wednesday at the Centerville Recreation Center.

The meeting will feature speakers Matthew O’Brien, from the Joe Kennedy campaign, and Ellen Spicer, from the Ed Markey campaign. Markey is running for re-election to the U.S. Senate and is facing a challenge from Kennedy.

The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m.

The Centerville Recreation Center is located at 525 Main Street, Centerville.