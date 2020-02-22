You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Democrats Face an Important Test in Nevada Caucuses

February 22, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP)-Presidential candidates made their last urgent pleas as Nevada Democrats prepared to weigh in on their party’s presidential nomination fight.

Saturday’s caucuses are the third contest in a 2020 primary season that has so far been marred by chaos and uncertainty in overwhelmingly white, rural states. While state officials aren’t promising they’ll report results on Saturday, Nevada’s first-in-the-West caucuses will test the candidates’ strength with black and brown voters for the first time in 2020.

The election comes at a critical moment for the Democratic Party as self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders emerges as the clear front-runner in the still-crowded field.

By Steve Peoples, Michelle L. Price and Jonathan J. Cooper, Associated Press

