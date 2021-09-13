Democrats Seek Corporate, Wealthy Tax Hikes for $3.5T Plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are unveiling a sweeping proposal for tax hikes on big corporations and the wealthy to fund President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan.

The House released details on Monday as Congress speeds ahead to shape the far-reaching package touches almost all aspects of domestic life.

The proposed top tax rate would revert to 39.6% on couples earning more than $450,000, and there would be a 3% tax on wealthier Americans making beyond $5 million a year.

For big businesses, the proposal would lift the 21% corporate tax rate to 26.5% on incomes beyond $5 million.

The tax hikes are in line with Biden’s own proposals.