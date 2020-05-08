You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dems Eye Money for Smaller Cities, Towns in Next Virus Bill

Dems Eye Money for Smaller Cities, Towns in Next Virus Bill

May 8, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Democrats are promising that smaller cities and towns won’t be left behind in the next coronavirus relief bill.

A top Democrat says the bill will contain money for each county in the U.S., along with an equal amount of funding for municipalities.

The expansion of federal assistance could cost hundreds of billions of dollars.

An earlier, smaller installment of money to local governments was limited to cities with populations greater than 500,000.

Republicans also broadly support the effort to disperse more federal aid across the country. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 