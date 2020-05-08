Dems Eye Money for Smaller Cities, Towns in Next Virus Bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Democrats are promising that smaller cities and towns won’t be left behind in the next coronavirus relief bill.

A top Democrat says the bill will contain money for each county in the U.S., along with an equal amount of funding for municipalities.

The expansion of federal assistance could cost hundreds of billions of dollars.

An earlier, smaller installment of money to local governments was limited to cities with populations greater than 500,000.

Republicans also broadly support the effort to disperse more federal aid across the country.