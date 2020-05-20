Dennis Animal Control Cancels Annual Rabies Clinic

DENNIS – Dennis Animal Control has advised that their annual rabies clinic will be cancelled.

Out of safety for staff members, volunteers, and people who attend the clinic during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Dennis Animal Control team made the decision to call the clinic off.

The set up of the clinic does not allow for proper social distancing, according to a Facebook post from Dennis Animal Control.

Dennis Animal Control is advising residents to still make other arrangements to get annual vaccinations for their pets.

The clinic is expected to return next April.

