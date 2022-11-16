Dennis Chamber of Commerce Announces New President

DENNIS – The Dennis Chamber of Commerce has elected a new president.

Stephanie Orr, a retirement living specialist at Thirwood Place, has taken the position and will preside over the organization.

Orr said that the chamber has created a new mission statement for the future.

“We call it our SPEC…it stands for: support, promote, and educate connect all of our members,” Orr said.

Solutions for the town’s hospitality businesses was also outlined by Orr. She said that the labor pool in the industry was “a huge problem” in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Orr went on to indicate that she has been in touch with other local chambers of commerce and added that they wish to “bring chambers together to host bigger and new and exciting events to benefit our hospitality community.”