Dennis Chamber of Commerce May 5K Returns

DENNIS – The Dennis Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of its May 5K Race.

The race begins at Johnny Kelley Park and finishes at Carleton Hall on Old Bass River Road. Transportation will be provided back to the start after the race.

The fee to register is $30 for adults and $20 for ages 18 and under. The first 150 race entrants will receive a free t-shirt. Participants may run or walk.

Medals will be awarded to top finishers in six age categories.

Pre-registered runners will be able to pick up shirts and bib numbers between 10am and 4pm at the Dennis Chamber office.

Some proceeds from the race will benefit the Chamber’s scholarship fund.

The event will take place Saturday, May 14, with the race starting at 9am. Click here to pre-register.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter