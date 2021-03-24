Dennis Fire Department Vaccinates 65 Residents

DENNIS – Several Dennis residents received the COVID-19 vaccine from qualified members of the Dennis Fire Department.

The vaccine type administered was the newer Johnson & Johnson brand which only takes one shot to fully vaccinate an individual instead of the two shots required with brands such as Moderna or Pfizer.

The fire department members were watched over by the department’s EMS Supervisor to ensure proper and safe administration.

A close eye was kept on those who received the vaccine to make sure no side effects were present in the immediate aftermath.

Sixty-five residents received the vaccination in total through the effort.

Recently, individuals over the age of 60, food service workers, transit employees, sanitation, and public works employees all became eligible to receive the vaccine under the fourth part of Phase 2 of the state vaccination plan.

In the next part, part 5 of Phase 2 of the state vaccination plan, those over 5 and those with certain medical conditions on a predetermined list become eligible.

The next part of Phase 2 starts on April 5.

For more information on the state vaccination plan, check the state’s website here.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter