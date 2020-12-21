Dennis to Host Housing Production Plan Update

DENNIS – Dennis officials, including the Select Board, Housing Trust and Planning Board will host a joint meeting on the Draft Housing Production Plan Update.

The presentation is part of a requirement for the town to periodically update its plan to meet local affordable housing needs at least once every five years.

The Production Plan also aims to point out special considerations for older residents, residents with disabilities and those living in poverty.

Officials said that the plan also highlights the growth of the seasonal second-home market outpacing that of the year-round market, making it increasingly difficult to afford a home in Dennis.

It will also recommend multiple ways in which the town can work to meet its annual goal of thirty-eight new affordable units, either through Accessory Dwelling Units or redevelopment and infill projects.

Officials invite residents to join the meeting on January 5 through either Zoom or watch the presentation and discussion on Channel 18.

The Draft Housing Production Plan is available online here and the Town of Dennis welcomes any feedback on the update.

Comments may be sent to Town Planner Dan Fortier at dfortier@town.denns.ma.us.