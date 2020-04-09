You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dennis Makes 2019 Annual Town Report Available Online

April 9, 2020

DENNIS – The Town of Dennis has announced that the 2019 Annual Town Report is available online on the town’s website.

Town officials said that given the circumstances with the COVID Emergency, their printing vendor is not open at this time.

At this time, the annual town report is available as a PDF only.

Upon Governor Baker lifting the ban on non-essential work, the town said that they will proceed with the printing of the annual town report as scheduled.

As soon as they are able to, the Select Board will also hold a ceremonial dedication of the report.

The annual town report can be accessed by clicking https://www.town.dennis.ma.us/board-selectmen-administration/pages/annual-town-reports-public-documents

