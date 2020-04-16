Dennis Officials Provide Coronavirus Updates

DENNIS – The Dennis Health Department has advised residents that there were 17 confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus within the town as of Wednesday evening.

Three Dennis residents have died due to COVID-19, but there have also been seven confirmed cases of patients who have recovered.

The Dennis Health Department is continuing to urge residents to only leave their homes for essential needs, and that methods of protection such as wearing a face mask should be practiced.

Asymptomatic people may still be carrying and spreading COVID-19.

Dennis is also working in partnership with other local agencies to be a part of the new COVID-19 community alert heat map system online.

For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.