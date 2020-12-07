Dennis Police Partnering With Charity For Veterans

DENNIS – The Dennis Police Department is participating in The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Inc. Coats4Vets charity this holiday season.

The group is partnering with local police department’s from the states 351 cities and towns, State Police and county sheriffs to help distribute coats to veterans in need.

This Tuesday, police cruisers and other official vehicles will convoy to Gillette Stadium to pick up Coats4Vets Buckets which contain coats, masks, hand sanitizer and snacks to distribute to veterans in their cities and towns.

The distribution method will also help local authorities connect with homeless veterans in their communities.

MMSF’S Coats4Vets has distributed over 34,500 coats to veterans since 2016.

This year program sponsors and donors include the Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, New England Patriots Association, Ocean State Job Lot, and Home Depot.