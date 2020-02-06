You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dennis Public Library Reopens

February 6, 2020

Dennis Public Library. Photo Courtesy of the Town of Dennis.

DENNIS – The Dennis Public Library reopened this week as repairs have been completed following water damage last month.

The January 20 incident was due to a leaking sprinkler pipe.

The Children’s Room and the Benjamin and Ruth Muse Meeting Room will remain closed until later this month to install carpet from a previous damage incident in November.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program that is normally offered at this time of year in the meeting room has been moved to the Dennis Union Church at 713 Main Street (Route 6A) for the rest of the month.

Contact Susan Reilly at the Dennis Senior Center to arrange an appointment for tax preparation assistance at 508-385-5067.

Primary election voting will still be held at the library for Precinct 3 voters on March 3.

