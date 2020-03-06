Dennis Public Library Rooms Reopen Following Water Damage

DENNIS – The Dennis Public Library reopened the Benjamin and Ruth Muse Meeting Room and the Children’s Room earlier this week.

Both rooms were restored after sustaining water damage in an incident on November 8.

On Wednesday, March 11 and Thursday, March 12, the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program will return to the library from its current location at the Dennis Union Church.

Contact Susan Riley at the Dennis Senior Center to arrange an appointment for tax preparation assistance at 508-385-5067.

Artwork by Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School Students will be on display beginning Tuesday, March 10 for Youth Art Month.