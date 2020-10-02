Dennis Receives Shared Streets Grant from MassDOT

DENNIS – The Town of Dennis has received a Shared Streets Grant from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The purpose of the grant is to provide for increased outdoor activities during the time of COVID.

The Board of Selectmen asked staff to explore possible projects the town could pursue.

The Dennis Planning, Health and Engineering Departments met with the Dennis Chamber of Commerce and the Dennis Port Revitalization Committee to discuss potential projects.

It was then recommended to the Board that the town pursue a grant to convert a portion of Hall Street into an outdoor seating and dining area.

The Shared Streets Grant was awarded in August, and the town has ordered protective barriers and picnic tables that are being installed this week.

As part of the project, Hall Street, from Edwards Avenue to Division Street will be made one-way eastbound.

It will continue the one-way pattern established on Edwards Avenue at Route 28.

All traffic will be directed to the Division Street/Route 28 traffic signal.

The southerly lane, adjacent to Mike Stacey Park will be converted to an outdoor plaza, protected from traffic and providing additional outdoor eating area.

The barriers will go into place within the next few days and will remain in place.

The barriers will be returned to Hall Street in the spring to allow the area to be used for outdoor dining next summer.

Several years ago, the Engineering Department proposed testing one-way traffic on Hall Street.

Town officials said that the Shared Streets Grant will allow them to finally carry out the test and determine whether Hall Street could permanently be made one-way.