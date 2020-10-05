Dennis Residents Approve Number of Articles at Special Town Meeting

DENNIS – Dennis voters gathered at Nathaniel Wixon School to vote on a number of articles on the warrant at Special Town Meeting on Saturday.

The articles included a $123,000 payment for a regional school study, which is Dennis’ share of the cost.

Voters also banned jumping or diving off of all bridges with infractions carrying a $200 fine, approved the name change of Selectmen to Select Board, more than $1 million in capital projects and $9,200 for shellfish propagation.

An article that would have made Dennis the latest town on the Cape to ban the commercial sale of single-use plastic water bottles was postponed indefinitely.