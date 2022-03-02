You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dennis Beach, Transfer Station Sticker Sales Open Wednesday

Dennis Beach, Transfer Station Sticker Sales Open Wednesday

March 2, 2022

DENNIS – Sticker sales for access to beaches, the transfer station, and harbors in Dennis will be open as of Wednesday, March 2.

Stickers can be purchased online or at the town’s sticker office; hours at the office will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays through May 13. Those hours will expand to seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting May 17 until September 5.

Stickers can also be picked up at Dennis Town Hall after the order has processed.

Off-road vehicle stickers for the 2022 season will become available through the town starting April 25.

Those interested in obtaining stickers in-person are advised to have all proper documentation on hand.

More information can be found on the Town of Dennis’ website.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 