Dennis Beach, Transfer Station Sticker Sales Open Wednesday

DENNIS – Sticker sales for access to beaches, the transfer station, and harbors in Dennis will be open as of Wednesday, March 2.

Stickers can be purchased online or at the town’s sticker office; hours at the office will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays through May 13. Those hours will expand to seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting May 17 until September 5.

Stickers can also be picked up at Dennis Town Hall after the order has processed.

Off-road vehicle stickers for the 2022 season will become available through the town starting April 25.

Those interested in obtaining stickers in-person are advised to have all proper documentation on hand.

More information can be found on the Town of Dennis’ website.