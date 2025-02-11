Dennis Transfer Station Now Offering Sticker Free Access

DENNIS – After several years of fine tuning, the Dennis Department of Public Works has announced that its Town Hall 24/7 integrated license plate system is officially in full operation at the Dennis transfer station.

The system modernizes transfer station deliveries by removing the need for bumper stickers for customers who are registered in the new system and have paid the annual usage fee.

In the new system, registered vehicles will have their license plates scanned by camera, requiring no interaction with staff and expediting the entry process.

Customers whose plates are not properly registered or who owe fees to the station will e directed to the scale house by on-site staff.

Vehicle registration for the 2025-2026 season can be purchased online beginning February 18, 2025, while in-person registration will begin March 31 at the Town Hall sticker office.

To register online, click here.