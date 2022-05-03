Dennis Voters to Consider Wastewater Articles at Town Meeting

DENNIS – Dennis annual town meeting will be held Tuesday at 7 pm at Nathaniel H. Wixon innovation school.

Voters will consider articles including shellfish propagation efforts, bargaining agreements with labor unions, and transferring rooms tax funds to help fund wastewater projects, including potentially the design and construction of Phase 1 of the new planned wastewater reclamation facility.

They will also consider an article approving funds for sand nourishment efforts at Corporation Beach.

The full town meeting warrant can be found here.