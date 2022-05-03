You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Dennis Voters to Consider Wastewater Articles at Town Meeting

Dennis Voters to Consider Wastewater Articles at Town Meeting

May 3, 2022

DENNIS – Dennis annual town meeting will be held Tuesday at 7 pm at Nathaniel H. Wixon innovation school. 

Voters will consider articles including shellfish propagation efforts, bargaining agreements with labor unions, and transferring rooms tax funds to help fund wastewater projects, including potentially the design and construction of Phase 1 of the new planned wastewater reclamation facility.

They will also consider an article approving funds for sand nourishment efforts at Corporation Beach. 

The full town meeting warrant can be found here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 