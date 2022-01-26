Department Of Revenue Announces Opening Of Tax Filing Season

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) recently announced the opening of the 2021 State Tax Filing season.

The department is offering various electronic filing options for eligible Massachusetts taxpayers.

Free tax preparation programs are available to certain groups such as persons with disabilities, non-English speakers, low-income and elderly residents.

Residents are encouraged to visit the local Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) sites to inquire about their eligibility.

“We encourage all Massachusetts residents to electronically file their tax returns. Electronic filing provides the quickest way to process refunds,” said Revenue Commissioner Geoffrey E. Snyder.

“This method is secure, and calculations are processed for you. Massachusetts taxpayers do not need to request any forms. DOR’s website offers taxpayer and preparer resources, including filing options, and locations for free tax assistance,” he said.

All taxpayers in the state who received $8,000 or more in total gross income during the 2021 calendar year are required to file a state personal income tax return electronically or via mail on April 19, 2022.

To view a list of resources, including forms and information, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter