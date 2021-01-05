Detours Expected as Wastewater Construction Continues in Orleans

ORLEANS – Construction crews and detours will be in place over the next two weeks as work continues on the downtown area wastewater treatment facility in Orleans.

Town officials said residents should expect construction traffic and equipment around 29 Overland Way as crews enter and exist at Bay Ridge Lane.

Work will include form-work, rebar installation, concrete laying and fence installation.

Traffic from construction work will also be present at 32 Lots Hollow road as crews finish concrete and forming the support deck of a effluent disposal distribution box.

During the next two weeks, crews and detours are also scheduled along West Road between Old Colony Way and Route 6A as crews install the force main sewer, service tees, and a fiber optic conduit.

On Old Colony Way and West Road, work will necessitate traffic detours on weekdays from 7 am to 4 pm.

Access to residents and local businesses will be available by either Old Colony Way or Route 6A.