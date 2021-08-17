Orleans Road Work to Result in Traffic Detours

ORLEANS- Starting on August 16th, construction crews and detours are scheduled to be in place at Canal Road between the Rt. 6A-Rt. 28 roundabout and Locust Road in Orleans weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Canal Road will be closed to through traffic.

Access for residents and local businesses on Canal Road will be available by either the Rt. 6-Rt. 28 roundabout or Rt 28.

Locust Road will also be closed to through traffic, with access for residents and area businesses through Main Street or Canal Road.

Two construction crews will be working on installing gravity sewer and sewer services along Canal Road and Locust Road, as well as installing stormwater leach pits and replacing water services on Locust Road and Cedar Pond Road.

Detours are also scheduled to take place at 29 Overland Way and 32 Lots Hollow Road.