Deval Patrick, Last Black Candidate in 2020 Race, Drops Out

February 12, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick has ended his campaign for president after his late bid failed to gain traction in the race.

Patrick was the last remaining African American candidate in a Democratic presidential field once defined by its diversity.

Patrick’s departure from the race leaves just one other candidate of color, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Samoan American.

Patrick launched his bid for president in mid-November but failed to register in polling and fundraising and never made it onto a presidential debate stage.

Patrick had focused his campaign entirely on New Hampshire, hoping the familiarity of a neighboring state would help boost his chances in the race.

