Diehl Endorses McMahon

January 19, 2020


BOURNE – Former State Representative Geoff Diehl has endorsed Massachusetts State Senate Nominee Jay McMahon.

“I am extremely pleased to receive this endorsement. It will help us continue building winning momentum. Geoff’s endorsement sends a huge message that I am the pro-taxpayer candidate who will stop the Beacon Hill money grab”, said McMahon.

Diehl is not McMahons first endorsement. The Massachusetts Taxpayer Best Ally Pac endorsed McMahon last week.

Diehl served for 8 years in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

“As the next senator, Jay will roll up his sleeves to do hard working in finding fiscal reforms and stop the threats of tax increases. Your wallet will be safe with Jay”, said Diehl.

