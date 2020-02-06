You are here: Home / NewsCenter / DNC Calls for a ‘Recanvass’ of Iowa Results after Delays

DNC Calls for a ‘Recanvass’ of Iowa Results after Delays

February 6, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) – The chairman of the Democratic National Committee is calling for a “recanvass” of the results of Monday’s Iowa caucus.

Technical problems and delays have marred the first contest on the 2020 election calendar.

The current results show Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders nearly tied with almost all the votes counted.

But the race remained too early to call early Thursday, with 97% of precincts reporting.

Party officials are scrambling to verify the remaining results three days after Iowans gathered at caucus sites across the state to begin choosing which Democrat will take on President Donald Trump in November. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 