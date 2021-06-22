Doug the Quahog Predicts 100 Days of Summer

DENNIS PORT – Summer 2021 officially began Monday as the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce kicked off the season with the 13th Annual Quahog Day.

Doug the Quahog arrived at the Pelham House Resort in Dennis with his usual security entourage and made a prediction of 100 days of summer.

This year’s event was hosted by Dennis Selectman and HGTV personality Chris Lambton.

Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Wendy Northcross was thrilled with the prediction.

“One-hundred days – this is amazing!” said Northcross.

“This will bring us into the shoulder months of September and October, which we all know are glorious on the Cape. This looks to be our longest and brightest summer in a very long time.”

Northcross expressed optimism in returning to normal this summer season.

“After a challenging year, we can now move forward, get back to normal and enjoy all that Cape Cod has to offer,” said Northcross.

“We encourage everyone – residents and visitors – to get out and support our small businesses, restaurants and Main Streets, who weathered a rocky year during the pandemic. It’s time to put your money where your heart is.”

The annual tradition is a light-hearted event where Doug the Quahog makes a prediction to his human sidekick Johnny Quahog, who is also known as the Secretary General of the Quahog Republic and the only person who can understand Doug.

The event this year held extra significance as it coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Chamber.

Quahog Day was conceived by the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce in 2009 has become a symbol of the start of the summer season for many Cape Codders.