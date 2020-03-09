You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Dow Drops 7.8% as Free-Fall in Oil, Virus Fears Slam Markets

Dow Drops 7.8% as Free-Fall in Oil, Virus Fears Slam Markets

March 9, 2020

Image via the AP

NEW YORK (AP) – The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 7.8%, its steepest drop since the financial crisis of 2008, as a free-fall in oil prices and worsening fears of fallout from the spreading coronavirus outbreak seize markets.

The sharp drops triggered the first automatic halts in trading in two decades.

The price of oil plunged nearly 25% after Saudi Arabia indicated it would ramp up production after Russia refused to production cutbacks in response to falling demand.

Europe fell into a bear market.

U.S. stocks are now down 19% from the peak they reached last month.

Bond yields plumbed new lows as investors sought safety. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 