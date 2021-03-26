Downtown Hyannis Awarded Participation in COVID Recovery Program

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable and Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District (BID) have been awarded participation in the Local Rapid Recovery Program from the Massachusetts Downtown Initiative (MDI).

The initiative is part of the State Department of Housing and Community Development.

The award will provide technical assistance in combating the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic that have affected commercial centers across the state, town officials said.

The goal of the program is to develop short-range projects that will help drive business and economic recovery in Downtown Hyannis, as well as develop longer-range actions that will foster business resilience and economic sustainability in the future.

“We are happy to have this opportunity to partner with our business community and the BID to strategize ways to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic with a robust business environment, and to help position our local businesses for long-term success,” said Planning and Economic Development Coordinator Gloria McPherson in a statement.

Real estate and economic development consulting firm MJB Consulting has been appointed by the MDI as the plan facilitator of the project.

President of the firm Michael Bern previously worked on the “Main Street Hyannis Retail Market Analysis and Positioning Strategy” project.

“We are thrilled to be paired with MJB Consulting. Michael Berne has worked extensively in Massachusetts and all over the US, and has worked with the Town and BID in the past. We look forward to sharing ideas and creating solutions for a post-COVID world that builds on his prior work in Downtown Hyannis,” said BID Executive Director Elizabeth Wurfbain in the statement.