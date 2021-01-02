You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dredging of Blish Point Boat Ramp to Begin Monday

Dredging of Blish Point Boat Ramp to Begin Monday

January 2, 2021

/

BARNSTABLE – Dredging of the Blish Point Boat Ramp will begin on Monday, January 4.

About 650 cubic yards of sediment will be removed from the ramp in order to make it more efficient.

Two barges are anticipated to be utilized, and there is no work slated to occur in the parking area. However, the ramp will be closed for public use.

Work should take roughly a week to complete, with work hours dependent on tides and weather. With that, evening and early morning work hours are possible for this project.

For more information, contact the Barnstable Harbormaster’s Office.

