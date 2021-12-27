Dredging to Take Place in Barnstable Harbor

WEST BARNSTABLE – For the next two weeks, weather permitting, dredging will be happening in the Barnstable Harbor Outer Entrance Channel.

The work will be carried out by Robert B Our Co., Inc., a contractor for the Town of Barnstable.

Work times will be dependent on the tides.

During this time it is advised that mariners take special care when traveling through the area.

The work will be carried out by barges which will remain in the harbor until the work’s completion.

Over 4,000 cubic yards of sediment are expected to be hauled from the channel in the hopes of improving navigation in the area.

The removed sediment will be stockpiled by the town for use in dune restoration next year.

The Blish Point Boat Ramp will remain open for public use during the work period.