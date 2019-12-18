Triple A Report: Driver-Assistance Features Could Lead to Distracted Driving

HYANNIS – A new study from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety suggests that driver-assistance features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist can breed distracted driving.

Drivers who were more familiar with advanced driver assistance systems were twice as likely to take their eyes off the road, per the study’s video footage, compared to drivers who operated without utilizing ADAS.

The authors of the study issued concerns that drivers could become too reliant on the newer technologies over time.

A theory from the study states that new ADAS drivers are not ready to put their trust in the technologies, thus making them more focused, whereas those with ADAS experience trust and rely on them.

A similar link has been found in research with airplane pilots and nuclear technicians.

AAA is reminding drivers to always remain engaged with the road, commit to knowing what ADAS technologies are associated with vehicles and how they work, and expect limitations with the technologies.

They stress that the most important factor is an alert driver.