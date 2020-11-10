Drought Conditions Improve Statewide, Cape Unchanged

HYANNIS – State Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides recently announced that drought conditions have improved in most regions across Massachusetts, though not for Cape Cod.

The announcement comes following relatively higher amounts of rainfall in the final weeks of October.

The Cape Cod region remains at Level 2-Significant Drought, unchanged from last month’s declaration, though the Western, Connecticut River Valley, Central, Northeastern and Islands regions improved to a Level 1-Mild Drought.

At Level 2 declaration, conditions are becoming significantly dry and warrant detailed monitoring of drought conditions, close coordination among state and federal agencies, emphasis on water conservation, more stringent watering restrictions and technical outreach and assistance for the affected municipalities, according to the EEA.

“While we are pleased that condition have improved or remained steady in many regions of the Commonwealth, dry conditions remain throughout the state, especially in the Southeast and Cape Cod Regions as well as the Nashua River basin, and residents should continue to take important steps to conserve water,” said Theoharides in a statement.

“We will continue to work closely with state agencies and municipalities throughout Massachusetts to address drought conditions, and urge residents to remain vigilant to minimize the impacts of the ongoing drought.”