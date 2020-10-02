You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Drought Conditions Worsen in Parts of Northeast

Drought Conditions Worsen in Parts of Northeast

October 2, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Large parts of Northeast now face extreme drought conditions, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported Thursday.

New Hampshire is almost entirely classified as experiencing severe drought by the monitor, which is a collaboration between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

More than 80% of Massachusetts and Maine are experiencing severe drought and more than 50% of Connecticut is suffering through dry conditions.

Parts of Northeast Connecticut, far northern Maine and southern parts of New Hampshire and Massachusetts are now classified as contending with extreme drought, which is a higher classification and the service’s second highest category.

A significant drought was declared last month for the entire state of Massachusetts, including the Cape and Islands. 

