UPDATE: Due to Hazardous Weather, Steamship Authority and Hy-Line Cruises Cancel Afternoon Ferry Trips

HYANNIS – Due to the high wind warning that is in effect from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. from the National Weather Service, the Steamship Authority and Hy-Line Cruises have made alterations to their ship schedules.

The Steamship Authority has canceled all of its trips from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven and Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole until 7:15 p.m.

The Authority has also canceled its 5:30 p.m. trip from Nantucket to Hyannis.

Hy-Line Cruises has canceled its 3 p.m. and 4:35 p.m. trips from Nantucket to Hyannis, as well as its 3:05 trip from Hyannis to Nantucket .

For more information on ship cancellations and alterations, visit Steamshipauthority.com and Hylinecruises.com.