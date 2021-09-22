Duffy Health Center Announces New Chief Medical Officer

HYANNIS – Duffy Health Center recently announced the addition of Dr. Lisa Jones, FACOG, CPE to their leadership team as Chief Medical Officer.

The Duffy Health Center provides health care and support services to persons experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness on Cape Cod.

“I am elated to be joining a team that is a recognized leader in providing health care to the homeless and those at risk of homelessness,” said Dr. Jones.

“I look forward to working with the agency and the community to improve the wellbeing of the patients and clients we serve.”

Jones will oversee the center’s medical department including patient care, patient safety, quality improvement and clinical operation.

Jones earned a Doctorate of Medicine at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, is a Certified Physician Executive through the American Association for Physical Leadership.

She was previously Chief Quality and Compliance Officer at Greater New Bedford Community Health Center.

