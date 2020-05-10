Duffy Health Center Names New CFO

HYANNIS – Duffy Health Center has named a new chief financial officer.

Jeff Dykens has joined the team after working at Cape Cod Healthcare for nearly 30 years in both financial and operational positions. He will be overseeing the entirety of Duffy’s financial activities.

A graduate of Amherst College and Northeastern University, he is a selectman in Chatham and a member of the Cape Cod Community College Educational Foundation’s board of directors.

Dykens has been a member of the Cape and Islands United Way’s board in the past, and was previously the President of the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s Massachusetts-Rhode Island chapter.

For more information, visit Duffy Health Center’s website by clicking here.