Duffy Health Center to Provide Pop Up Showers For Homeless.

BARNSTABLE – The Duffy Health Center has opened up portable showers in their Hyannis parking lot for homeless individuals who have had facilities they previously relied on for personal hygiene closed because of social distancing guidelines.

At the pop up station participants are given fresh hygiene supplies as well as a new set of clothes.

“An individual comes to use the shower they are greeted by staff who are all wearing proper protective gear, they go into the shower with fresh toiletries and a brand new set of clothing,” said Britt Beedenbender, chair of Barnstable’s Committee to Address Homelessness.

Duffy thanked the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, the Barnstable County Department of Human Services, the Barnstable Police Department, Housing Assistance Corporation, Vinfen, and Cape Cod Council of Churches for their help with the effort.

The facilities were open last Thursday and Monday and will be open Wednesday and Friday of this week from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“I encourage folks that if you feel you need to do something, one way to support these organizations is to donate,” said Beedenbender.