Earthquake felt on Cape Cod, Rhode Island

Earthquake felt on Cape Cod, Rhode Island

November 8, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — An earthquake struck southern New England on Sunday morning but there were no immediate reports of damage. Randy Baldwin, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center, says the earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0  centered a few miles off the coast of New Bedford in Buzzards Bay struck just after 9 a.m. The earthquake struck at a depth of a little more than 15 kilometers and was felt across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
