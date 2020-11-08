BOSTON (AP) — An earthquake struck southern New England on Sunday morning but there were no immediate reports of damage. Randy Baldwin, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center, says the earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 centered a few miles off the coast of New Bedford in Buzzards Bay struck just after 9 a.m. The earthquake struck at a depth of a little more than 15 kilometers and was felt across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Earthquake felt on Cape Cod, Rhode Island
November 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Earthquake felt on Cape Cod, Rhode Island
- 4 C’s Wins 12 Medallion Awards
- Harwich Teacher Named Winner of Skillful Teachers 2020
- Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US
- Complete Streets Project Prepares Final Draft with Public Input
- Baker Announces Measures to Protect Health of Older Adults
- Barnstable County Human Rights Commission Opens Nomination Period
- 2020 Latest: US Agency Pushes Back on Voter Fraud Claims
- Unemployment Drops to 6.9% and US Adds a Solid 638,000 Jobs
- Operation Flags for Vets Event Honors Military
- Sunday Journal WWII Veterans Stories with US Marine Al Boragine
- Sunday Journal WWII Veterans Stories with US Army Veteran Lou Morea
- Sunday Journal WWII Veterans Stories with US Navy Veteran Walter Von Hone