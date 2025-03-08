You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Eastham Emergency Dispatch Transfers To Barnstable Sheriff’s Office

March 8, 2025

EASTHAM – Eastham and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) have announced that beginning Monday, March 17, all Eastham 9-1-1 calls and Fire/EMS dispatch services will transition to the Barnstable County Regional Emergency Communications Center as part of a move to increase coordination between regional public safety agencies.

The process for Eastham residents will remain the same: dialing 9-1-1 for all emergencies, and the Fire Department will continue to operate as usual, with the BSCO in charge of coordination.

The Emergency Communications Center possesses cutting-edge equipment and currently answers 9-1-1 calls for Falmouth, Mashpee, Harwich, Chatham, Brewster, Orleans, Wellfleet, and Joint Base Cape Cod.

“Our Emergency Communications Center exists to provide life-saving emergency communication to the towns of Cape Cod,” said Sheriff Donna D. Buckley. “For any emergencies, always call 9-1-1. Our trained Public Safety Communications are ready and prepared to assist the residents and visitors of Eastham.”

The Eastham Police Department will continue to house its current dispatch staff, who will now be used exclusively for police department dispatch.

