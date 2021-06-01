You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Eastham Leaders Call for Tourism Help in State Budget

June 1, 2021

EASTHAM – The Eastham Chamber of Commerce is calling upon legislators on Beacon Hill to include more aid for the tourism and hospitality industry in the upcoming fiscal year budget.

Coronavirus restrictions are being lifted statewide and Memorial Day marked the unofficial beginning of the summer season. Because of that, officials with the chamber stated that massive demand will be placed on the tourism industry.

One of the challenges facing these businesses–and most businesses across the region in general–is a workforce shortage.

The chamber expressed their approval of budget amendments that would make more investments into the hospitality sector across Massachusetts, which they described as a “backbone industry” within the state.

The Massachusetts State Senate recently passed their version of the budget, which totals nearly $48 billion. The new fiscal year in Massachusetts is set to begin on July 1.

