Eastham to Hold Meeting on Zoning Changes Addressing Housing Issues

EASTHAM – Town officials in Eastham are holding a meeting where the public can give comment on possible changes to the town’s zoning bylaw.

Eastham’s Residential Zoning Task Force has prepared a set of five recommended amendments which aim to provide tools to incentivize the creation and preservation of year-round rental housing.

“Housing for individuals and families at all income levels is critically needed by residents and businesses in Eastham,” town officials said in statement.

The Eastham Planning Board will host the meeting on Wednesday, March 23rd at 4pm at Eastham Town Hall. People can also attend remotely via Zoom.

The task force used three criteria when figuring out how to draft the changes. The guidelines included increasing the diversity of housing options, preserving community character, and addressing technical issues concerning ambiguity of intent.

Head to Eastham’s website for more information.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter