Eastham Town Meeting Voters Approve Budget, Housing Initiatives

EASTHAM – Eastham voters approved budgets, housing initiatives and land purchases at the recent town meeting.

Among the articles passed included a petition that aligns Eastham with other municipalities in urging HOLTEC International from discharging wastewater from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay.

Voters also approved an over $35 million operating budget, which still needs the approval of a property tax increase at town election on May 17 to be fully implemented.

A $760,000 purchase of the Beach Plum Motel was also approved by voters, which could assist with the affordable housing issue that plagues the region.

The town will also take further steps to address the issue with zoning bylaw changes, including allowing former motels, hotels and cottages to be converted into year-round housing.