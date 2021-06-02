Eastham Voters Weigh Creation of Walkable Town Center

EASTHAM – The Town of Eastham’s annual town meeting will allow voters to decide the acquisition of land along Route 6 for the creation of a town center plaza, among other articles.

In addition to town operating budgets, Eastham voters will determine whether to increase the short-term rental tax from 4 to 6 percent, update boating bylaws and lease purchase two ambulances for the fire department.

Selectmen also recently added an article that would authorize the purchase of 3.5 acres located at 4550 State Highway for the creation of “a walkable, mixed-use village center in North Eastham.”

The town’s 2020-24 Strategic Plan states that a village center in the area “would bring a sense of identity to the town, create economic development opportunities, and provide a vibrant public place for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

The special pre-town meeting will utilize remote participation only to discuss the articles ahead of the vote on Thursday, June 3 from 6 to 8 pm.

Login information for the pre-meeting, as well as the full town warrant, can be found here.

Town meeting will be held Saturday, June 12 at 10 am on the Nauset Regional High School football field.

The rain date is set for Sunday, June 13 at 1 pm.