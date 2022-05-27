You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Edgartown Race Weekend Draws Array of Competitors

Edgartown Race Weekend Draws Array of Competitors

May 27, 2022

Round the Island
Edgartown YC, Martha’s Vineyard Photo by Daniel Forster

EDGARTOWN – Edgartown Race Weekend has drawn 66 entries so far for its annual competition on Martha’s Vineyard.

The regatta is set to take place from Thursday June 23 through Saturday June 25.

Teams in the event range in size and experience level, from previous winners to new entrants. First-time race competitor Olwen Huxley of Falmouth and her crew will be sailing the J/35 Resilience in two events.

“The team comprises a range of sailing experience, from absolute beginners to dinghy and small boat racing, through to ocean racing and offshore sailing,” said Huxley.

“We are looking forward to the summer competition, and despite our relative inexperience, we hope to acquit ourselves well in 2022,” Huxley added.

The 55 nautical-mile ‘Round-the-Island Race’ is the main race of the event. It will take place the Saturday morning of the regatta at 8am.

There will also be a new ‘Round-the-Sound’ series of races around government buoys within Vineyard and Nantucket Sounds to give competitors a chance to do more off-shore racing.

Head to the event’s website for more information.  

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

