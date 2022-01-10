Edgartown Yacht Club Announces New Dates For Annual Race Weekend

EDGARTOWN – The Edgartown Yacht Club recently announced scheduling changes for the Edgartown Race Weekend, with the dates for the annual event shifting from July to Thursday, June 23 through Saturday, June 25.

The club also added two days of “‘Round-the-Sound” races on Thursday and Friday preceding the marquee “‘Round-the-Island” (‘RTI) race on Saturday.

The new races will be between 20 and 25 nautical miles around government marks on Vineyard Sound and Nantucket Sound and will be scored separately from the main event, with separate prizes.

Last year 78 boats took part in the 56-nautical-mile ‘RTI race, which has seen drawn racers to the waters off Edgartown for 84 years.

Vessel classes will include ORC, Multi-Hulls, and PHRF-NE, including Spinnaker, Non-Spinnaker, and Doublehanded Divisions.

All vessels must meet the safety & equipment standards outlined on the regatta website.

The first 50 paid registrants for the main race will receive two nights of free moorings, while entry fees for ‘RTS will include a night’s moorage for each day that participants are registered.

Later registrants will be given moorage based on availability.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter