Seven Rescued Dolphins Released Off West Dennis

DENNIS – Marine experts with the International Fund for Animal Welfare released seven dolphins back into open waters off of West Dennis Beach Sunday.

They joined 16 common dolphins reported circling close to shore.

Eight dolphins were found stranded off Wellfleet Harbor after high tide, a hotspot for strandings, according to IFAW officials.

“Our teams were able to get on the road and quickly respond before the dolphins were further in trouble,” said Nicole Hunter, IFAW’s assistant coordinator to the marine mammal rescue team in a statement.

“The area within Wellfleet’s inner harbor is a world recognized hotspot for mass stranding events, due to its severe tidal fluctuations and the shallow flats that form a distinctive ‘hook within a hook’ thanks to Cape Cod’s unique geography.”

One of the dolphins had to be euthanized due to declining health conditions and to prevent further suffering, said IFAW.

Two of the dolphins were fitted with temporary satellite tags to track their journey.