Election Day 2020: Cape Cod Votes

HYANNIS – Voters across Cape Cod & the Islands will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast votes on Election Day in what has been one of the most contentious political cycles in decades.

The race for the White House between incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, tops the ticket in a contest that may not see results until well after Election Day.

Both sides have promised to fight for every vote and not concede until every ballot is counted. The Trump and Biden campaigns both have extensive legal teams ready to fan out across the nation to challenge any results they deem suspicious.

The closing days of the campaign featured a battle over COVID-19 virus, the economy and healthcare, among other hot button issues.

In addition to Trump and Biden, voters can also choose from Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen and Green-Rainbow candidate Howie Hawkins.

In local races, Democratic Cape & Islands State Senator Julian Cyr of Truro is running unopposed and will be re-elected.

The Plymouth & Barnstable State Senate seat, which includes portions of the Upper Cape and Plymouth, features a repeat contest between incumbent Democrat Susan Moran and Republican challenger Jay McMahon.

Moran won a special election over McMahon to fill the seat vacated by Republican Vinny deMacedo who left office for a job at Bridgewater State University.

There are three contested state representative races on the Cape & Islands, including the First Barnstable District, where incumbent Republican Tim Whalen is facing a challenge from Democrat Josh Mason.

In the Second Barnstable District, Republican incumbent Will Crocker is running against Democratic challenger Kip Diggs. A third candidate, Independent Michael Mecenas, is on the ballot but withdrew from the campaign earlier in the year.

Two candidates are vying to fill the Fifth Barnstable State Representative seat left open by Republican Randy Hunt, who is not running for re-election.

Republican Steven Xiarhos and Democrat James Dever are running to replace Hunt.

Those running uncontested include Third Barnstable Republican State Representative David Vieira, Fourth Barnstable Democrat Sarah Peake, Barnstable, Dukes & Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes, and Second Plymouth Republican State Representative Susan Williams-Gifford.

In the 9th Congressional District, which includes all of Cape Cod, the Islands and most of the South Shore and South Coast, incumbent Democratic Congressman Bill Keating is fending off a challenge from Republican Helen Brady and Michael Manley of the Coach Team American Party.

In the race for Barnstable County Commissioner, four people are running for two seats, including Republican incumbent Ron Beaty, Republican Abe Kasparian and Democrats Mark Forest and Sheila Lyons.

Barnstable County Register of Probate Anastasia Welsh Perrino is running unopposed for her position.

Among 15 Barnstable County Assembly of Delegate seats, the only contested races are in Falmouth between Douglas Brown, Daniel Gessen and Michael Heylin and in Yarmouth between Spyro Mitrokostas and Susan Warner.

On the statewide level in Massachusetts, incumbent Democratic Senator Ed Markey is facing a challenge from Republican Kevin O’Connor.

First District Governor’s Councilor Joseph Ferreira, a Democrat, is running unopposed.

Across the nation, all 435 U.S. House seats, 35 U.S. Senate seats and 11 gubernatorial seats are up for election.