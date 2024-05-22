You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Election Recaps From Tuesday: Bourne Select Board Chair Stays On, Contested Harwich School Committee Race Decided

Election Recaps From Tuesday: Bourne Select Board Chair Stays On, Contested Harwich School Committee Race Decided

May 22, 2024

HYANNIS – Select board races were decided in elections that were held in Bourne, Falmouth and Yarmouth on Tuesday.

In Bourne, board chair Mary Jane Mastrangelo was reelected, and planning board member Jeanne Azarovitz also made the select board, those two beating out candidates Daniel Degan and John MacDonald.

In Falmouth, Heather Goldstone won over Thomas Zine and Richard Duby.

In Yarmouth, Joyce Flynn and Tracy Post, a former member, won vacant seats over Thomas Nickinello Sr., Jeni Wheeler and Keith Kesten.

Meanwhile in Harwich, a contested school committee race between Bre Rose and Ann Marie Varella was won by Rose.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 