Election Recaps From Tuesday: Bourne Select Board Chair Stays On, Contested Harwich School Committee Race Decided

HYANNIS – Select board races were decided in elections that were held in Bourne, Falmouth and Yarmouth on Tuesday.

In Bourne, board chair Mary Jane Mastrangelo was reelected, and planning board member Jeanne Azarovitz also made the select board, those two beating out candidates Daniel Degan and John MacDonald.

In Falmouth, Heather Goldstone won over Thomas Zine and Richard Duby.

In Yarmouth, Joyce Flynn and Tracy Post, a former member, won vacant seats over Thomas Nickinello Sr., Jeni Wheeler and Keith Kesten.

Meanwhile in Harwich, a contested school committee race between Bre Rose and Ann Marie Varella was won by Rose.