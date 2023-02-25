State Names New Energy Resources Commissioner

BOSTON – Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca L. Tepper recently announced the appointment of Elizabeth Mahony as Commissioner of the Department of Energy Resources.

Beginning on February 27, Mahony will lead the Department’s efforts to develop policies that ensure secure, efficient, and affordable clean energy supply for the state and its residents.

“I’ve worked with Elizabeth for many years,” said Tepper, “I’ve seen her in action, thinking up creative solutions to complex problems and delivering real results for the Commonwealth.”

“Elizabeth will be at the epicenter of our clean energy transition, and I know she will prioritize ratepayers and advance equity in everything she does.”

A Walpole resident and Suffolk University Law School graduate, Mahony previously served as Assistant Attorney General and Policy Advisor under Attorneys General Andrea Joy Campbell and Maura Healey.

Prior to joining the Attorney General’s Office, she held roles as General Counsel for the Department of Energy Services and Committee Counsel to Benjamin Downing, Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities, and Energy.

